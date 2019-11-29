19 ALCs set up for prisoners ,minority communities

Under Punjab literacy programme. 19 Adult Literacy Centres (ALCs) have been set up in Rawalpindi for prisoners, transgender and minority communities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Under Punjab literacy programme. 19 Adult Literacy Centres (ALCs) have been set up in Rawalpindi for prisoners, transgender and minority communities.

District Officer Literacy (DOL), Ghulam Ahmed Akash told media persons on Friday that 11 ALCs for prisoners in Adiala Jail, 2 ALCs for transgender, one for Hindu community in Lalkurti temple and 5 ALCs had been set up for Christian community in various parts of the city.

He said minorities, transgender and prisoners had been specially focused in the literacy programme of Punjab formed under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Informal education Raja Rashid Hafiz.

The DOL said these all 19 ALCs have start functioning from November 15 where illiterate adults were being taught special syllabus of Punjab Informal Education department for three months to make them literate citizens.

He said that qualified teachers had been recruited who take classes for two hours daily focusing on basic English urdu reading and Arithmetic skills.

He said maximum 15 people were enrolled in each centre.

The DO Literacy said transgender teachers had been hired for the two transgender ALCs set up in Shamshabad area.

He said one ALC for the Hindu community set up in the Lalkurti area while two ALCs had been set up in the churches in Dhoke Syedan , and Mohalla Raja Sultan area while three more centres for Christian community were set up near Attock Refiner Morgah Road, Lalazar state near CMH and Qasim Base Adiala Road.