19 ALCs To Impart Education To Illiterate Adults

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Under Punjab literacy programme, 19 Adult Literacy Centres (ALCs) have been set up in Rawalpindi for prisoners, transgender and minority communities.

District Officer Literacy(DOL) Ghulam Ahmed Akash told media that 11 ALCs for prisoners in Adiala Jail, 2 ALCs for transgender, one for Hindu community in Lalkurti temple and 5 ALCs have been set up for Christian community in various parts of the city.

He said minorities, transgender and prisoners have been specially focused in the literacy programme of Punjab formed under the supervision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister for Informal education Raja Rashid Hafiz.

Ghulam said these all 19 ALCs have start functioning from November 15 where illiterate adults were being taught special syllabus of Punjab Informal Education department for three months to make them literate citizens.

He said that qualified teachers have been recruited who take classes for two hours daily focusing on basic English urdu reading and Arithmetic skills. He said maximum 15 people were enrolled in each centre. The DO Literacy said transgender teachers have been hired for the two transgender ALCs set up in Shamshabad area of who were Intermediate and Matric qualified teachers.

He said one ALC for the Hindu community set up in the Lalkurti area while two ALCs have been set up in the churches in Dhoke Syedan , and Mohalla Raja Sultan area while three more centres for Christian community were set up near Attock Refiner Morgah Road, Lalazar state near CMH and Qasim Base Adiala Road.

