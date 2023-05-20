19 arrested for overcharging at hospitals parking stands

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Nineteen people were arrested for overcharging vehicle owners at parking stands of Allied Hospital, District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

A spokesman for the district administration said on Saturday that Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed had directed the district administration officers, parking companies and other departments that a strict action would be taken for overcharging at the government hospitals parking stands.

Later, a campaign was launched against those involved in overcharging, and 10 accused were arrested at Allied Hospital parking stand for charging Rs 30 parking fee from motorcyclists instead of original parking fee of Rs 10. They were also charging Rs 50 parking fee for car instead of original fee of Rs 30.

They had also tampered with parking fee chits. The arrested were identified as Talha, Saleem, Asif, Abdul Jabbar, Fida Ali, Abdullah, Ghulam Fareed, Abdullah Siddique and Iqbal, etc.

Also, five accused were arrested from parking stand of DHQ Hospital and four from FIC including Saleem, Naveed, Jabran, Arslan, Rana Akbar, Asif Ali, Shehzad, Nazar and contractor Rana Imran Manj.

The accused were charging parking fee of Rs 100 for a car at parking stands of DHQ Hospital and FIC instead of its original fee of Rs 50 during night hour. Similarly, they were also charging parking fee of Rs 50 for a motorcycle during night hours while its original parking fee during night hours was Rs 20 only.

The accused were sent behind bars after registration of cases against them, he added.