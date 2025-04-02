19 arrested for wheelie doing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) arrested 19 motorcyclists on charge of one-wheeling and rash driving during the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The CTP spokesman said here on Wednesday that the traffic police had launched a vigorous campaign against underage driving, speeding, zigzag driving, and other traffic violations especially on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Traffic wardens remained active in the field and they arrested 19 motorcyclists performing one-wheeling and rash-driving on city roads. The police also challaned about 1,000 vehicles in addition to impounding several others during the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr on charges of violation the traffic rules and regulation, he added.