19 Arrested For Wheelie Doing
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 08:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) arrested 19 motorcyclists on charge of one-wheeling and rash driving during the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The CTP spokesman said here on Wednesday that the traffic police had launched a vigorous campaign against underage driving, speeding, zigzag driving, and other traffic violations especially on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Traffic wardens remained active in the field and they arrested 19 motorcyclists performing one-wheeling and rash-driving on city roads. The police also challaned about 1,000 vehicles in addition to impounding several others during the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr on charges of violation the traffic rules and regulation, he added.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
19 arrested for wheelie doing4 minutes ago
-
Zero waste operation implemented in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police deploys over 5,000 officers for Eid security14 minutes ago
-
MWMC launched grand cleanliness operation on Eid14 minutes ago
-
Patients are receiving free and high-quality medical care at LGH: Zafar14 minutes ago
-
DC visits ailing children, prisoners14 minutes ago
-
Top-notch facilities being ensured at parks: Commissioner14 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan organizes Eid Milan Party on t occasion of Eid -ul -Fitr at Zehri Farmhouse Hub24 minutes ago
-
RWMC claims to make Rawalpindi Division zero waste during Eid days24 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security arrangements at recreational spots24 minutes ago
-
World Autism awareness Day observed in Nawabshah24 minutes ago
-
Maulana Ilyas Chinioti condemns violence against journalist, vows support and justice34 minutes ago