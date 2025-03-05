Open Menu

19 Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM

19 arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The police arrested 19 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons

in the district on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said different police stations launched a

crackdown and arrested Aslam, Suleman, Zaheer, Shamus,Touqeer, Taimoor, Smer,

Afzal, Afzaal, Gul Shah, Khaleel, Atiq and others.

The police also recovered 1.5-kg of hashish, 266-g opium,1-kg ice , 56 liters of liquor,

two pistols,three guns, two Kalashnikovs and 66 rounds.

