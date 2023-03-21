19 Arrested, Narcotics, Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 19 accused, including six gamblers, and recovered narcotics and weapons.
According to a police spokesman, different police teams conducted raids and arrested 13 accused besides recovering 2.
04 kg hashish,15 liters of liquor, four pistols and a rifle.
The accused were identified as Ajmal, Rafaqat, Abbas, Javed, Zaheer, Nawaz, Sheraz and others.
Meanwhile,Phularwan police also arrested six gamblers and recoveredmoney, mobile phones and a motorcycle.
Police registered separate cases against the accused.