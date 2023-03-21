19 arrested, narcotics, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 19 accused, including six gamblers, and recovered narcotics and weapons.

According to a police spokesman, different police teams conducted raids and arrested 13 accused besides recovering 2.

04 kg hashish,15 liters of liquor, four pistols and a rifle.

The accused were identified as Ajmal, Rafaqat, Abbas, Javed, Zaheer, Nawaz, Sheraz and others.

Meanwhile,Phularwan police also arrested six gamblers and recoveredmoney, mobile phones and a motorcycle.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.