19 arrested over gambling charges in faisalabad

The police Thursday arrested 19 persons on the charge of gambling, along with Rs 20,980 stake money from different parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The police Thursday arrested 19 persons on the charge of gambling, along with Rs 20,980 stake money from different parts of the city.

A police spokesman said that Dijkot police conducted a raid and nabbed 12 persons including Muhammad Shaban, etc.

while gambling on cards. The police also recovered Rs 15,290 stake money, mobile phones and other items from them.

Rail Bazaar police also nabbed 7 persons including Arif etc. on gambling charges. The police recovered stake money of Rs 5,690 and other items from them and sent all the accused behind the bars.