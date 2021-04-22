UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Arrested Over Gambling Charges In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:46 PM

19 arrested over gambling charges in faisalabad

The police Thursday arrested 19 persons on the charge of gambling, along with Rs 20,980 stake money from different parts of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The police Thursday arrested 19 persons on the charge of gambling, along with Rs 20,980 stake money from different parts of the city.

A police spokesman said that Dijkot police conducted a raid and nabbed 12 persons including Muhammad Shaban, etc.

while gambling on cards. The police also recovered Rs 15,290 stake money, mobile phones and other items from them.

Rail Bazaar police also nabbed 7 persons including Arif etc. on gambling charges. The police recovered stake money of Rs 5,690 and other items from them and sent all the accused behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money All From

Recent Stories

Probe Into Genoa Bridge Disaster Concluded - Repor ..

18 seconds ago

Syria Demands From UN to Condemn Israeli Strikes C ..

20 seconds ago

Chinese Delegation to Pakistan's Quetta Was Not at ..

21 seconds ago

NUST ranks 1st in Pakistan and among Top 300 globa ..

18 minutes ago

One held for deducting amount from Ehsaas funds

23 seconds ago

Sindh Governor meets GDA leaders Masroor Jatoi, Ar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.