19 arrested, weapons, narcotic seized in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday have arrested 19 accused including 17 proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said that during operation against criminals and drug pushers Bhalwal police team headed by SHO Khateeb ur Rehman have arrested two accused named Ismail Khan /Nawaz Khan and Sajid Ehsan and recovered 2021 grams Hashish, 6 Rifles (222, 223&444) BORE, 2 Pistols 32 bore and 4000 bullets from them.

While during operation against proclaimed offenders (POs) district police teams have conducted raids at different places under their limits and arrested 17 proclaimed offenders. POs were involved in heinous crimes like murder, robbery, theft and attempt of murder cases.

They were, Abid Hussain, Feroz s/o Yara, Abdul Ghafoor, Muhammad Asif, Nasrullah, Ghulam Mustafa, Qamar Abbas, Alam Hassan and others.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation