19 Arrested, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

19 arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 19 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 16 accused and recovered 255 liters of liquor, 800-gram hashish, eight guns and four pistols.

Meanwhile, Laxian police team arrested three gamblers, including Anees, Wahaab and Khalil,and recovered amount.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

