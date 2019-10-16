UrduPoint.com
19 ASIs Promoted In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:16 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Afzaal Ahmad Kousar has promoted 19 assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) up to the rank of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) of the region.

Police spokesman said Wednesday the RPO Afzaal Ahamd Kousar has approved promotion of 19 ASIs (on list E) to the post of Sub-inspector of the region.

The promoted 9 Assistant Sub-Inspectors belong to Sargodha, 6 to Minawali, 2 to Bhakhar and 2 from Khushab district.

The promoted ASIs were included: Altaf Hussain, Atta Muhammad, Dost Muhammad, Muhammad Ayub, Ghulam Shabbir, Muhammad Riaz, Aslam Parvez Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Aslam (Sargodha), Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Raj Mir, Hameed Ullah, Rehmat Ullah, Aziz Ullah, Muhammad Iqbal (Mianwali), Ather Mumtaz, Safi Ullah (Khushab) and ASIs Waris Ali and Aziz Ullah from Bhakkhar district.

Related Topics

Police Altaf Hussain Safi Sargodha Khushab Mianwali Post From

