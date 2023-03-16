19 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Nineteen beggars were detained in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to the government shelter home (Panahgah).

A spokesman for the administration said here on Thursday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 10 male and nine female beggars from different parts of the city.

They were shifted to General Bus Stand Panahgah, where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.