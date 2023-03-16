19 Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 07:18 PM
Nineteen beggars were detained in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to the government shelter home (Panahgah)
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Nineteen beggars were detained in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to the government shelter home (Panahgah).
�A spokesman for the administration said here on Thursday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 10 male and nine female beggars from different parts of the city.
�They were shifted to General Bus Stand Panahgah, where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.