19 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Nineteen beggars were detained in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to the government shelter home (Panahgah).

�A spokesman for the administration said here on Thursday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 10 male and nine female beggars from different parts of the city.

�They were shifted to General Bus Stand Panahgah, where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling, he added.

