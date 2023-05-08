UrduPoint.com

19 Beggars Detained, Shifted To Panahgah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Nineteen beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours and shifted them to a government shelter home called Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Nineteen beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours and shifted them to a government shelter home called Panahgah.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that, an anti-beggary squad detained seven male and 12 female beggars from different parts of the city.

They were shifted to Panahgah at General Bus Stand, where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling to make them productive and honorable members of society, he added.

