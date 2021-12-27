19 beggars held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department during crackdown against beggars in the city caught 19 professional beggars here.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said on Monday, the teams took seven women and twelve men beggars into its custody and handed over to police for registration of cases against them.

The beggars were held from koh-e-Noor, jail road, Millat chowk, Sargodha road, Jhang road.