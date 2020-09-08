UrduPoint.com
19 Bodies, 7 Injured Recovered From Collapsed Marble Mine: Arif Ahmedzai

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

19 bodies, 7 injured recovered from collapsed marble mine: Arif Ahmedzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arif Ahmedzai Tuesday said that rescue operation was underway in Tehsil Safi where a marble mine was collapsed due to land-sliding and so far 19 dead bodies while seven injured have been recovered.

During his visit to the site of collapsed mine along with Director General Mines and Mineral and local MNA Sajid Mohmand, he said that Pak Army, Rescue-1122 and district government were engaged in the rescue operation.

He said that seven injured have also been recovered from the debris and shifted to hospitals for further treatment, adding that five ambulances and one recovery vehicle have been deployed to Mohmand to participate in the rescue operation.

He said according to initial reports, the cave collapsed due to rock-sliding. As soon as the incident was reported Chief Inspector Mines Fazl Raziq reached on the spot and monitored the whole rescue operation, he informed.

Arif said the provincial government was providing all relief to the injured persons and efforts were being made to recover all the stranded workers from the cave.

He assured compensation to the bereaved families and the injured by the provincial government.

