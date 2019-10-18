UrduPoint.com
19 Booked For Gambling Over Quail Fighting In Kohat

Fri 18th October 2019

19 booked for gambling over quail fighting in Kohat

Kohat police here on Friday arrested 19 gamblers betting over quail fighting and recovered quails, bet money and mobile phones from their possession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Kohat police here on Friday arrested 19 gamblers betting over quail fighting and recovered quails, bet money and mobile phones from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by Inspector Riaz Shaheed Police Station raided the area of new vegetable market and arrested 19 gamblers busy in gambling over quail fights.

Police also recovered one hundred thousand rupees, nineteen mobile phone sets and dozens of quails from their possession.

Cases against all the nineteen accused were registered under relevant laws and further investigation are underway.

