UrduPoint.com

19 Booked Over Doing Wheelie

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 06:54 PM

19 booked over doing wheelie

City Traffic Police (CTP) launched crackdown against one wheelers and over speeding drivers and got registered cases against 19 over doing wheelie last night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) launched crackdown against one wheelers and over speeding drivers and got registered cases against 19 over doing wheelie last night.

The anti- one whaling special squad headed by Inspector Tahir Awan and Inspector Zaheer Abbas took action under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Jalil Imran against one wheelers and over speeding drivers.

The anti-one wheeling squad also impounded various motorcycles with change in structure at various police stations.

CTO Jalil Imran appreciated the special squad and awarded commendatory certificates for it.

Chief Traffic Officer requested the parents to keep their children away from deadly game like one wheeling and pay attention to the shape and structure of their children's motorcycles so that your child does not get involved in one wheeling.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Wheeling From

Recent Stories

Inquiry into Pandora Papers will be completed till ..

Inquiry into Pandora Papers will be completed till end of January: Reports

31 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes upon dispense of justice, rule of la ..

PM emphasizes upon dispense of justice, rule of law in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 Police arrest 293 persons on New Year night

Police arrest 293 persons on New Year night

25 seconds ago
 CCTV footage of attack on Bilal Yasin shows suspec ..

CCTV footage of attack on Bilal Yasin shows suspects fleeing scene

1 hour ago
 Three arrested, 505-litre liquor seized

Three arrested, 505-litre liquor seized

27 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 01 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 01 Jan 2021

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.