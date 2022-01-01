19 booked over doing wheelie

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) launched crackdown against one wheelers and over speeding drivers and got registered cases against 19 over doing wheelie last night.

The anti- one whaling special squad headed by Inspector Tahir Awan and Inspector Zaheer Abbas took action under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Jalil Imran against one wheelers and over speeding drivers.

The anti-one wheeling squad also impounded various motorcycles with change in structure at various police stations.

CTO Jalil Imran appreciated the special squad and awarded commendatory certificates for it.

Chief Traffic Officer requested the parents to keep their children away from deadly game like one wheeling and pay attention to the shape and structure of their children's motorcycles so that your child does not get involved in one wheeling.