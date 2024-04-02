19 Booked Over Uploading Videos Of Aerial Firing On Social Media
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) District police booked 19 persons for creating panic in the area by uploading videos of aerial firing on social media in the limits of D-Type colony police on Tuesday.
According to police spokesperson, accused Nawaz and 18 others in Chak No 223-RB had created panic in the area by uploading their videos of aerial firing on social media sites.
The police registered a case against the accused.
