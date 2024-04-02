Open Menu

19 Booked Over Uploading Videos Of Aerial Firing On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

19 booked over uploading videos of aerial firing on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) District police booked 19 persons for creating panic in the area by uploading videos of aerial firing on social media in the limits of D-Type colony police on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, accused Nawaz and 18 others in Chak No 223-RB had created panic in the area by uploading their videos of aerial firing on social media sites.

The police registered a case against the accused.

