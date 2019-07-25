19 booked over water theft in Sargodha

The Irrigation Department authorities have caught another 19 people involved in canal water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Irrigation Department authorities have caught another 19 people involved in canal water theft.

Police source said on Thursday that the Irrigation authorities conducted raids in villages Ghullah Pur, Bakhuwla, Noorwla, Chak 159/NB and other areas of the district and caught 19 people stealing canal water.

Those booked were: Shafqat, Nawaz, Tariq, Mudassar, Sikandar, Abid Ali, Omar Hayat, Khizar Hayat, Rehmat Ali and others.