19 business centre sealed, 33 citizens sans mask underwent fine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 19 business centres, fined 33 citizens without mask and also registered cases against another five persons on extreme violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of pandemic coronavirus.

According to official sources, seven buses were impounded for ignoring Covid-19 SOPs. A total of Rs 107,000 fine was imposed on violators.

A hotel of a reputed chain also underwent fine Rs 20,000 for indoor dinning. As many as 33 citizens without mask were fined Rs 16,500.

In Gulgasht area, Special Magistrate sealed one Indoor sports club over huge gathering of people. Over dozens of motorcycles were also impounded with Gulgasht Police Station. The district administration was monitoring markets regularly to ensure strict implementation on Covid-19 SOPs.