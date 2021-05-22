UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Business Centre Sealed, 33 Citizens Sans Mask Underwent Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:05 PM

19 business centre sealed, 33 citizens sans mask underwent fine

District administration sealed 19 business centres, fined 33 citizens without mask and also registered cases against another five persons on extreme violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of pandemic coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :District administration sealed 19 business centres, fined 33 citizens without mask and also registered cases against another five persons on extreme violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of pandemic coronavirus.

According to official sources, seven buses were impounded for ignoring Covid-19 SOPs. A total of Rs 107,000 fine was imposed on violators.

A hotel of a reputed chain also underwent fine Rs 20,000 for indoor dinning. As many as 33 citizens without mask were fined Rs 16,500.

In Gulgasht area, Special Magistrate sealed one Indoor sports club over huge gathering of people. Over dozens of motorcycles were also impounded with Gulgasht Police Station. The district administration was monitoring markets regularly to ensure strict implementation on Covid-19 SOPs.

Related Topics

Sports Business Police Station Hotel Fine Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi accepts Shaheen Afridi's proposal fo ..

9 minutes ago

10,000 hoarded wheat bags seized

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt releases Rs 300 mln for trauma centre ..

5 minutes ago

World Athletics Approves 23 More Russian Athletes ..

5 minutes ago

Seven injure as clash erupts between two clans

5 minutes ago

One arrested for smuggling ammunition: Police

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.