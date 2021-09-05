UrduPoint.com

19 Business Points Sealed Over Lockdown Violations

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed 19 business points and imposed fine on various others over violations of lockdown here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi along with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem visited different areas of the district to check implementation of lockdown. During the checking, the DC sealed a hotel, marriage hall and 17 shops over violations while imposed fine of Rs 30,000 on various other violators.

The district officer also arrested three violators during the visits.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the provincial government has declared Khanewal among sensitive districts of the province.

He said that no one would be allowed to violate government instructions adding that the violators would be treated with iron hands. He urged traders to cooperate with district administration in making lockdown successful and also asked masses to ensure implementation of preventive measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

The DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that the police striving hard to make lockdown successful adding that zero tolerance policy has been started against violators.

