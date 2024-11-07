19 Cases Registered During Crackdown On Smoke-emitting Vehicles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Police registered 19 cases and arrested seven accused during a crackdown on vehicles emitting excessive smoke, during the last 24 hours.
A Punjab police spokesperson said that, during the operation, fines amounting to Rs. 755,000 were imposed on 382 individuals, and 28 others were issued warnings. The violations included 12 cases of crop residue burning, 315 instances of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 2 industrial activity violations, 2 brick kiln violations, and 5 other environmental infractions. The spokesperson said that, so far this year, a total of 1,700 individuals have been arrested, 1,826 cases have been registered, and fines totaling over Rs. 32 million have been imposed on 19,291 individuals.
Additionally, 1,247 warnings have been issued. Violations reported this year include 1,103 cases of crop residue burning, 16,499 instances of vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 310 industrial violations, 631 brick kiln violations, 42 barbecue-related violations, and 180 other environmental violations.
Furthermore, in the past 24 hours, 4,695 vehicles were challaned for emitting excessive smoke, 445 vehicles were impounded, and 1 vehicle’s fitness certificate was suspended. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 715,363 vehicles have been challaned for emitting excessive smoke, 155,494 vehicles have been impounded, and 10,013 vehicles’ fitness certificates have been suspended.
