19 cases registered over violation of child labour laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The drive against child labour is moving forward successfully in the district as the labour department got registered 19 cases over violation of the Child Labour Act.

Director Labour Faisalabad Region, Malik Munawar Awan Tuesday said that teams comprising assistant directors labour, labour officers and labour inspectors had been formed to check the child labour.

The teams inspected 132 factories, brick-kilns, workshops and restaurants, etc., and got registered cases over violation of the Child Labour Act during the last three days. He said that six violator were arrested during this period.