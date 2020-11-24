UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19 Cases Registered Over Violation Of Child Labour Laws

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:12 PM

19 cases registered over violation of child labour laws

The drive against child labour is moving forward successfully in the district as the labour department got registered 19 cases over violation of the Child Labour Ac

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The drive against child labour is moving forward successfully in the district as the labour department got registered 19 cases over violation of the Child Labour Act.

Director Labour Faisalabad Region, Malik Munawar Awan Tuesday said that teams comprising assistant directors labour, labour officers and labour inspectors had been formed to check the child labour.

The teams inspected 132 factories, brick-kilns, workshops and restaurants, etc., and got registered cases over violation of the Child Labour Act during the last three days. He said that six violator were arrested during this period.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Labour

Recent Stories

ANP submits motion against closure of educational ..

2 seconds ago

FDA to auction residential, commercial plots

4 seconds ago

Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95% effective

5 seconds ago

Indian state terrorism continues to take heavy tol ..

12 seconds ago

ICCI calls for unbundling energy sector to promote ..

4 minutes ago

Rakh Branch Canal decorated with ornamental flower ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.