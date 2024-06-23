Open Menu

19 Children Injured As Swing Breaks Down

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM

19 children injured as swing breaks down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) As many as 19 children were injured in swing-breaking incident here at a recreational park at Model Bazaar Jauharabad on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Khushab Hafiz Abdul Rasheed told that 19 children were enjoying swings at the park. All of sudden, a swing broke down and children fell on the ground. A a result, 19 children were injured.

The Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and provided the first aid to five children, while others were shifted to a hospital for proper treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, MPA Malik Asif Bhaa Awan and DSP Headquarters Madam Nighat Firdous reached the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured children.

The DC said that a team had been formed for an inquiry.

Related Topics

Injured Khushab Rescue 1122 Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

19 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

19 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

19 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

19 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

19 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

19 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

19 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

20 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan