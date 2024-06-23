19 Children Injured As Swing Breaks Down
Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) As many as 19 children were injured in swing-breaking incident here at a recreational park at Model Bazaar Jauharabad on Sunday.
Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Khushab Hafiz Abdul Rasheed told that 19 children were enjoying swings at the park. All of sudden, a swing broke down and children fell on the ground. A a result, 19 children were injured.
The Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and provided the first aid to five children, while others were shifted to a hospital for proper treatment.
Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, MPA Malik Asif Bhaa Awan and DSP Headquarters Madam Nighat Firdous reached the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured children.
The DC said that a team had been formed for an inquiry.
