Open Menu

19 Children Injured, Three Critically In Matta School Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

19 children injured, three critically in Matta school collapse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least 19 school children were injured, three of them critically, when roof of a private school caved in Matta tehsil of Swat district on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 the incident occurred in Tangar area of Matta where the roof of a dilapidated private school caved in, injuring 19 children, three of them critically.

All the children were recovered from the debris and after first-aid shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Matta.

The school administration said 19 children were in the school when the roof collapsed adding that six children of nursery class sustained critical wounds.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured students. He also directed for providing best possible medical facilities to the injured school children.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Rescue 1122 All From Best

Recent Stories

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

Justice Aalia Neelum nominated as next LHC CJ

3 minutes ago
 On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

3 hours ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

3 hours ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

3 hours ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

4 hours ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

4 hours ago
Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

4 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

5 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

6 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan