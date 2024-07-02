19 Children Injured, Three Critically In Matta School Collapse
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least 19 school children were injured, three of them critically, when roof of a private school caved in Matta tehsil of Swat district on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122 the incident occurred in Tangar area of Matta where the roof of a dilapidated private school caved in, injuring 19 children, three of them critically.
All the children were recovered from the debris and after first-aid shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Matta.
The school administration said 19 children were in the school when the roof collapsed adding that six children of nursery class sustained critical wounds.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur expressed grief over the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured students. He also directed for providing best possible medical facilities to the injured school children.
