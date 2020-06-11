19 cities data for CGPI under consideration for ranking clean area

Around 19 cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have provided the data to the Ministry of Climate Change which is under consideration for ranking clean areas under the Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Around 19 cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have provided the data to the Ministry of Climate Change which is under consideration for ranking clean areas under the Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI).

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20, the Prime Minister had launched the CGPI for creating a mechanism of strengthening municipal service delivery by local governments for five pillars of Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM).

The CGPI was a composite index of five pillars of the Clean Green Pakistan Movement, i.e., water, sanitation, hygiene, solid waste management, and plantation with equal weightage. The overall sum of scores for five pillars will provide the final score of the Clean Green Pakistan Index. CGPI comprises of more than 35 indicators for ranking the cities.

Baseline of the CGPI was based on the data received from Municipality of 19 selected cities for the month of December and the data of Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2018.

The weightage of 50 percent has been allocated for the MICS Household data and 50 percent to Municipality data. The initial three months report for January to March is currently under review and submission of the report for April to June is under process. The base year data for 2019 and 2020 will be available in December 2020.

The service delivery data is being provided by respective city councils and administration working in each district coordinated by Local Government Departments on a monthly basis. The CGPI has been launched as a pilot in 13 cities of Punjab, which include Multan,Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Attock, and Murree, and it is piloted in seven cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that includes Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Malakand, Mardan, and Peshawar.