19 commercial vehicles impounded over SoPs violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration have impounded 19 commercial vehicles over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoPs) during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin, launched a crackdown and checked implementation of corona SoPs at six bus stands.

The team impounded 19 commercial vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on many others during the crackdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that September 30 was the deadline for vaccination to travel through public transport. He said that passengers without vaccination certificate would not be allowed to use public transport.

He said that transportation companies have been directed to ensure implementation of SoPs otherwise strict action would be taken against them.