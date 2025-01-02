19 Convicts Of May 9 Riots Pardoned After Petitions For Clemency: ISPR
Military’s media wing says 48 petitions were forwarded to the “Courts of Appeal” for legal review
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2024) The sentences of 19 convicts involved in the May 9, 2023 incident have been pardoned, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.
The military’s media wing said that during the execution of sentences related to the May 9 incident, the convicts filed petitions for clemency and pardon. In total, 67 convicts submitted clemency petitions.
As per the ISPR, 48 petitions were forwarded to the “Courts of Appeal” for legal review while 19 petitions were approved purely on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.
The ISPR further stated that the remaining clemency petitions will be processed within the stipulated time frame as per the law. The convicts whose cases have been resolved will be released following the completion of procedural formalities.
Mercy petitions of remaining will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process.
Those whose punishment has been remitted are:
- Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan
- Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan
- Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed
- Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed
- Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan
- Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan
- Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi
- Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan
- Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam
- Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar
- Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt
- Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil
- Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed
- Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt
- Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir
- Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad
- Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota
- Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain
- Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem
They all shall be released after completion of procedural formalities.
All those convicted retain the right of appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the constitution.
The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy.
Earlier in April 2024, release of 20 convicts was also carried out on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.
