19 Convicts Of May 9 Riots Pardoned After Petitions For Clemency: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:11 PM

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

Military’s media wing says 48 petitions were forwarded to the “Courts of Appeal” for legal review

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2024) The sentences of 19 convicts involved in the May 9, 2023 incident have been pardoned, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said that during the execution of sentences related to the May 9 incident, the convicts filed petitions for clemency and pardon. In total, 67 convicts submitted clemency petitions.

As per the ISPR, 48 petitions were forwarded to the “Courts of Appeal” for legal review while 19 petitions were approved purely on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.

The ISPR further stated that the remaining clemency petitions will be processed within the stipulated time frame as per the law. The convicts whose cases have been resolved will be released following the completion of procedural formalities.

Mercy petitions of remaining will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process.

Those whose punishment has been remitted are:

  1. Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan
  2. Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan
  3. Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed
  4. Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed
  5. Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan
  6. Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan
  7. Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi
  8. Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan
  9. Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam
  10. Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar
  11. Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt
  12. Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil
  13. Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed
  14. Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt
  15. Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir
  16. Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad
  17. Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota
  18. Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain
  19. Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem

They all shall be released after completion of procedural formalities.

All those convicted retain the right of appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the constitution.

The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy.

Earlier in April 2024, release of 20 convicts was also carried out on humanitarian grounds in accordance with the law.

More Stories From Pakistan