19 cops reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Abdullah Ahmad has transferred and posted 19 police officials to various police stations in the district.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Sub Inspector (SI) Rana Zainur Rehman was transferred from Samanabad police station and appointed as Incharge Khidmat Markaz Jail Road, whereas, SI Gulnaz Khalid was transferred from Khidmat Markaz Jail Road and directed her to immediately report to Police Lines.

Similarly, Inspector Asghar incharge Investigation Madina Town police station was transferred and appointed as Incharge CIA Staff Iqbal Division while SI Ahmad Ashraf was transferred from Khurarianwala police station and appointed as Incharge Khidmat Markaz Jaranwala.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Haroon Saif Khan was transferred from Khidmat Markaz Jaranwala and appointed in Khurarianwala police station, whereas, ASI Riaz Mukhtar was transferred from Buchiana police station to Sadr police station, ASI Shamsher Ali from Sadr police station to Buchiana police station, SI Arslana Alam from City Tandlianwala police station to Legal Branch, SI Shafiq from Chak Jhumra police station to Police Lines, SI Khizar Hayat from Police Lines to Garh police station, ASI Ishtiaq from FIEDMC police station to Millat Town police station, ASI Ashfaq from Millat Town police station to FIEDMC police station, ASI Arshad Qadeer from Police Lines to Millat Town police station, ASI Tasawar Abbas from Sandal Bar police station to police-post Chak No.

273-JB andASI Asif was transferred from Madina Town police station and appointed in Thikriwalapolice station, he added.