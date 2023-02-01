19 Corona cases registered in Peshawar

Nineteen (19) cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in the country during last 24 hours, said an update shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Nineteen (19) cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in the country during last 24 hours, said an update shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday.

It said that 3,797 Corona tests were conducted in the country, out of which 19 have proved positive.

The highest 10 number of cases have been reported from Lahore wherein out of 724 tests 10 tested positive for Corona while 357 tests were conducted in the Federal capital Islamabad and no case was confirmed.

The positivity ratio was registered 0.50%. No death from the virus reported during the period. However, 11 patients were on critical care.