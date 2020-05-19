19 coronavirus patients died, 706 new cases detected in Sindh: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the coronavirus had claimed 19 more lives while 706 new positive cases were detected during the last 24 hours in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said the coronavirus had claimed 19 more lives while 706 new positive cases were detected during the last 24 hours in the province.

Nineteen deaths was the highest number since the first death was reported in the province on March 19, raising the tally to 299, which constituted 1.6 percent of the total patients, he said in a statement issued by the CM House.

Murad Ali Shah said that for the last two months, on average "we have been taking more than five bodies per day. Though the death ratio stands at 1.6 percent of the total patients yet we have taken 299 bodes with 61 days which is quite painful." The chief minister said at present 135 patients were in critical condition, 34 of them were on ventilators. "May Allah help them to recover at the earliest," he said.

He said 706 new patients were detected when 3,803 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. "On the one hand our 252 patients recovered while another 706 patients emerged which means despite discharging 252 patients, 454 more beds were occupied," he said.

The infection rate could be controlled when everyone would follow the standard operating procedures, he added.

Out of total 12,906 patients, the CM said, 11,373 or 88 percent were at home isolation, 819 at isolation centers and 715 or 5.7 percent in different hospitals.

He added that he was happy to disclose that 252 more patients recovered from the infection. The number of the patients, who had recovered so far, had reached 4,741 which constituted 27 percent recovery ration, he said.

He said so far the government had tested 131,376 samples against which 17,947 positive cases were diagnosed.

"The overall percentage of positive cases of the totals tests stands at 13.7 percent which is higher than various other countries ratio," he said.

Talking about Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said out of 706 new cases 558 belonged to Karachi.

They included 134 South, 131 East, 105 Central, 72 West, 58 Malir and 58 in Korangi.

"Karachi as usual is on the top in local spread," he said.

He said,"We have 20 new cases in Hyderabad, 16 Larkana, 12 Kambar-Shahdadkot, 10 Jamshoro, sich each in Shikarpur and Sukkur, five Kharpur, four Jcobabad, three each in Mirpurkhas, sand Sanghar, two each in Dady, Ghotki and Kashmore whie each one in Badin, Tando Allahyar and Naushehroferoze."According to the chief minister, three flights from Washington, Mascut and Jeddah brought in 792 stranded Pakistanis to Karachi on May 14, 15 and 16 respectively. They all were tested as a result 60 of them came positive while the results of 17 passengers were being awaited.

The chief minister urged the people to follow SOPS and avoid going out of home without any solid reason.