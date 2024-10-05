19 Criminal Gangs Busted In Vehari District
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Vehari district police busted 19 criminal gangs, arrested 46 gangsters and recovered stolen goods worth over Rs. 11.5 million during September 2024.
A police spokesman said 186 drug-dealers were apprehended, resulting in seizure of 165-kg drugs and 4,424 liters of liquor from them. Additionally, 96 cases were registered over illegal use of arms and 131 proclaimed offenders along with 21 court absconders were taken into custody.
The district’s police made use of technology, checking over 110,000 individuals and more than 63,000 vehicles through the E-police Post App. This led to the recovery of over 50 stolen vehicles and motorcycles.
Action was also taken against 1,661 overloaded vehicles for violating axle load regulations, and 59 vehicles were seized for the illegal use of gas cylinders.
Also, 4,631 driving licences were issued to the applicants. The police successfully reunited six missing children with their families.
At the police service centres, over 10,836 citizens were provided with various policing services.
Furthermore, the Police Protection Centre addressed 178 cases concerning transgender individuals, women, and children, while the Meesaq Centers delivered services to 102 citizens.
Recent Stories
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excellence awards distributed among teachers2 minutes ago
-
Socio-Economic Registry Programme projects inspected2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Farooq assumes charge as DC Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
Teachers of private schools facing financial issues12 minutes ago
-
Lt Colonel among five soldiers embrace martyrdom, six khwarij terrorists killed in Spinwam12 minutes ago
-
Khwariji ring leader Atta Ullah alias Mehran among two killed in Swat IBO12 minutes ago
-
Cultural festival to be held in Khanewal22 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to officers, soldiers martyred in Waziristan22 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests 18 terrorists in 134 IBOs across Punjab22 minutes ago
-
Students urged to acquire AI knowledge to explore economic opportunities32 minutes ago
-
Indian foreign minister’s participation in SCO summit a positive sign for bilateral relations: Irf ..52 minutes ago
-
KP Halal Food Authority conduct operations1 hour ago