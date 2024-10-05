19 criminal gangs busted in Vehari district

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Vehari district police busted 19 criminal gangs, arrested 46 gangsters and recovered stolen goods worth over Rs. 11.5 million during September 2024.

A police spokesman said 186 drug-dealers were apprehended, resulting in seizure of 165-kg drugs and 4,424 liters of liquor from them. Additionally, 96 cases were registered over illegal use of arms and 131 proclaimed offenders along with 21 court absconders were taken into custody.

The district’s police made use of technology, checking over 110,000 individuals and more than 63,000 vehicles through the E-police Post App. This led to the recovery of over 50 stolen vehicles and motorcycles.

Action was also taken against 1,661 overloaded vehicles for violating axle load regulations, and 59 vehicles were seized for the illegal use of gas cylinders.

Also, 4,631 driving licences were issued to the applicants. The police successfully reunited six missing children with their families.

At the police service centres, over 10,836 citizens were provided with various policing services.

Furthermore, the Police Protection Centre addressed 178 cases concerning transgender individuals, women, and children, while the Meesaq Centers delivered services to 102 citizens.