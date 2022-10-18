19 criminals arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Sargodha police arrested 19 criminals involved in 22 cases of robbery, theft, cattle theft, motorcycle theft and other crimes here on Tuesday.

Police said that the team conducted raids at various areas and arrested the accused.

Those arrested were identified as Touqeer, Rehman, Sarwer, Wasim, Saleem, Taaj, Ikram, Anwar, Sultan, Ghulam Shabir, Muzamil, Imran and others.

The police recovered stolen goods worth millions of rupees from them and handed over to the owners after legal proceedings.

Cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway.