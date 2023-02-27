19 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested nineteen criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed 16 accused and recovered 105 liters liquor, 500 gram hashish, 5 guns of 12 bore and 4 pistols of 30 bore from them.

Shahpur police team arrested three gamblers Sajjad, Kamran and Asif red-handedwhile gambling on cock-fight and recovered stake money from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.