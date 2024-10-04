Open Menu

19 Criminals Arrested; Illegal Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 09:56 PM

19 criminals arrested; illegal weapons seized

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 criminals involved in different criminal activities and recovered illegal weapons with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 criminals involved in different criminal activities and recovered illegal weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to a public relations officer (PRO), under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city, he told APP.

In this regard, he said Police Tarnol and Shams Colony police station teams took action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and arrested two accused.

He said police teams also recovered two pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, 17 absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.

According to PRO, DIG Syed Ali Raza, said that the Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is top priority of Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Raza added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

APP-mkz-rzr

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Police get 4 days custody of PTI lawyer Mustafeen ..

Police get 4 days custody of PTI lawyer Mustafeen Kazmi

4 minutes ago
 PTI lawyers granted interim bail in protest case

PTI lawyers granted interim bail in protest case

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal encourages youth towards scientific re ..

Ahsan Iqbal encourages youth towards scientific research

5 minutes ago
 Senate Dy Chairman, BNP-M leader discuss overall ..

Senate Dy Chairman, BNP-M leader discuss overall political situation

5 minutes ago
 SC constitutes bench on review petition regarding ..

SC constitutes bench on review petition regarding Double Taxation Treaty

7 minutes ago
 NCA organises Open Mic event

NCA organises Open Mic event

7 minutes ago
PM to host All Parties Conference on Palestine iss ..

PM to host All Parties Conference on Palestine issue on Oct 7

28 minutes ago
 Special education institutions get two modern buse ..

Special education institutions get two modern buses

38 minutes ago
 Enabling environment being provided to youth for s ..

Enabling environment being provided to youth for skill based training: Nasir Sha ..

57 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) summons LDA chief engineer

Lahore High Court (LHC) summons LDA chief engineer

38 minutes ago
 Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Pu ..

Police foil bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab

38 minutes ago
 DC unveils student information system at Chenab C ..

DC unveils student information system at Chenab College Jhang

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan