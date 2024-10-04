19 Criminals Arrested; Illegal Weapons Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 09:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 19 criminals involved in different criminal activities and recovered illegal weapons with ammunition from their possession.
According to a public relations officer (PRO), under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city, he told APP.
In this regard, he said Police Tarnol and Shams Colony police station teams took action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and arrested two accused.
He said police teams also recovered two pistols with ammunition from their possession.
Moreover, 17 absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.
According to PRO, DIG Syed Ali Raza, said that the Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is top priority of Islamabad Police, Syed Ali Raza added.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
APP-mkz-rzr
