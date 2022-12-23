19 criminals arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Police on Friday launched a crackdown against criminals in the city and claimed to have arrested 19 accused.

Police also recovered 540 liters of liquor, 999-g hashish, 21 pistols, nine guns, 200 rounds and three motorcycles from their possessions.

The accused were identified as,Samar, Waqas,Rafaqat, Shafique, Rehman, Rubnawaz, Shahid,Shehzad, Naveed, Kamran, Suleman, Rehmatullah, Ikramullah,Safeer,Wajid,Akram,Aslam,Hamza and Ashfaq.