19 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested nineteen criminals including three proclaimed offenders, a court absconder and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and nabbed 15 accused and recovered 215 liter liquor, 360 gm hashish, 06 pistols 30-bore, 02 guns 12-bore and a rifle 44 bore.

The raiding teams also arrested three POs identified as Sarwar, Gulzar and Kashif anda court absconder Dilshad.

Further investigation was underway.