19 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:11 PM

19 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 19 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 0.

5 Kg hashish and 150 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 7 gamblers and recovered Rs. 1,590 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 3 persons and recovered one pistol and two repeaters from them. Further investigation was underway, police said.

