19 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 19 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 drug pushers and recovered 3.

2 kg hashish and 245 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 6 gamblers and recovered Rs.3,350 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered four pistol and two rifles from them.