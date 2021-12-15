19 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:32 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 19 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 drug pushers and recovered 3.
2 kg hashish and 245 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 6 gamblers and recovered Rs.3,350 from them.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered four pistol and two rifles from them.