19 'criminals' held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Police arrested 19 alleged criminals on Friday and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug-pushers and recovered 2.8-kg hashish and 520-litre liquor from them.

The police also arrested three gamblers and recovered Rs 4,250 stake money from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested six persons and recovered as many pistols and a number of bullets from them.