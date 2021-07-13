19 criminals held, drugs & weapons seized

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The police Tuesday arrested 19 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed nine drug-pushers and recovered 0.8-kg hashish, 0.

1-kg ice and 72 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held a gambler with stake money of Rs 2,450. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested nine persons and recovered six pistols, two guns, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

