19 criminals held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) -:The police arrested 19 criminals including four proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district.

During crackdown continued on the directions of CPO Azhar Akram, police teams arrested outlaws and recovered 8 pistols from their possession.

Police teams also apprehended 7 narcotics suppliers and seized more than 4 kilograms charas and 76 liters wine from them.They were identified as Abdul Zahir, Azam, Muhammad Mudassar, Muhammad Imran, Abhinaas, Abrar Shah, Muhammd Arshad.