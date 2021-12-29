19 criminals held with contraband

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 19 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

The raiding teams of various police stations nabbed 7 drug pushers and recovered 400 gram hashish and 122 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 people and recovered11 pistols, a rifle, a kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.