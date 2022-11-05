19 criminals held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 19 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police arrested three proclaimed offenders and six drug pushers and recovered 3 kg hashish and 103 litre liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 people and recovered 11 pistols, two rifles, a Kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them.

Some of the outlaws were identified as Kabeer, Shareef, Sohail, Tariq, Khan,Jameel, Shoib, Rafique, Wahab, Shabeer, Mehfooz, Manzoor, Nadeem, Toufail,and Tafseer.