19 Criminals Killed, Cop Martyred In 31 Police Encounters In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) : Thirty-one police encounters took place in various parts of Faisalabad since the start of 2020 in which 19 criminals were killed and one policeman was martyred, according to a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

Also, five policemen and three passersby were injured in the encounters.

The spokesman said that eight police encounters took place in Sargodha Road police station area, while seven were reported in Nishatabad police precincts. Similarly, four encounters were held in the area of Gulberg police station, three in Batala Colony, two each in People's Colony and Sadar police stations, while one encounter took place each in the limits of Jhang Bazaar, Civil Lines, Khurarianwala, Factory Area and Tandlianwala police station.

He said that 10 outlaws were killed in police encounters in the area of Gulberg police station, and 36 others were arrested by the police after encounters, he added.

