19 Criminals Killed; Policeman Dies In Line Of Duty In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) : As many as 19 criminals were killed whereas one policeman lost his life in the line of duty during 31encounters with police teams in the district during the current year to date.

A police spokesman said this on Friday and added that during these armed encounters five policemen and three passers-by suffered injuries.

Giving details, he said that eight police encounters were held in the area of Sargodha road police, seven in the limits of Nishatabad police station, four in the area of Gulberg police , three in Batala Colony, 2 each in People's Colony and Sadar police stations, and one encounter each in the limits of Jhang Bazaar, Civil Line, Khurarianwala, Factory Area and Tandlianwala police.

