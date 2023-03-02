UrduPoint.com

19 Criminals Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

19 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday arrested nineteen criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed 19 accused and recovered 221 liters liquor, 500 gram hashish, 5 guns of 12 bore and 4 pistols of 30 bore from them.

The arrested criminals were identified as,Tahir,wasim,Sajjed,Nouman,Naeem,Naseer,Najmul hassan and others.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

10 minutes ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

10 minutes ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful launch of Zayed Ambition 2

10 minutes ago
 Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank ..

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank trade today

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.