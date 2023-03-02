19 criminals netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday arrested nineteen criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed 19 accused and recovered 221 liters liquor, 500 gram hashish, 5 guns of 12 bore and 4 pistols of 30 bore from them.

The arrested criminals were identified as,Tahir,wasim,Sajjed,Nouman,Naeem,Naseer,Najmul hassan and others.

Cases were registered against the accused.