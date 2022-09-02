19 Criminals Netted With Weapons,drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, Sept 02 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Friday arrested 19 criminals and court absconders in the district.
A police spokesman said here that teams of different police stations including Bhera,Miani, Sargodha City, Sadder,Jhal Chakean, Kotmomin ,Bhalwal and Shahpur Sadder etc conducted raids and arrested 19 accused.
Police recovered 9 pistols,three guns,four Kalashnikovs and countless bullets as well as 500 litres of wine, and1.2 kg hash from their possession.
Meanwhile, the police teams destroyed a distillery which was operating in kot momin police limits.
Separate cases were registered against all the accused.