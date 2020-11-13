19 dead, 1070 injured in 993 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 19 people were killed and 1,070 injured in 993 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue1122 data showed that 415 drivers, 44 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 513 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 233 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 232 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Multan with 67 RTCs and 74 victims.

According to data, 824 motorcycles, 167 rickshaws, 122 cars, 33 vans, 10 buses, 25 trucksand 124 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.