19 dead, 1,141 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :At least 19 persons were killed and 1,141 others injured in 1,067 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 695 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 446 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 535 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians and 503 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 259 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 102 victims, and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 76 victims.

According to the data, 907 motorbikes, 81auto-rickshaws, 132 motorcars, 22 vans, 14 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 106 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.