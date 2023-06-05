19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

Nineteen people were killed and 1,204 others injured in 1,136 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Nineteen people were killed and 1,204 others injured in 1,136 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

as many as 610 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 594 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 602 drivers, 45 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians and 507 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 243 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 261 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 88 victims, and at third Multan with 72 accidents and 71 victims.

According to the data, 1,000 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 26 vans, 12 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.