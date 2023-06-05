UrduPoint.com

19 Dead, 1,204 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

Nineteen people were killed and 1,204 others injured in 1,136 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Nineteen people were killed and 1,204 others injured in 1,136 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

as many as 610 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 594 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 602 drivers, 45 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians and 507 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 243 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 261 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 88 victims, and at third Multan with 72 accidents and 71 victims.

According to the data, 1,000 motorbikes, 78 auto-rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 26 vans, 12 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 110 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle ..

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle of Recycled Nuclear Fuel

7 minutes ago
 General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs ..

General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs in Hajj and Umrah guides pilgr ..

7 minutes ago
 CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chai ..

CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chairman

7 minutes ago
 Call for forging unity against plastic pollution a ..

Call for forging unity against plastic pollution as 'World Environment Day' obse ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pa ..

Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhamma ..

4 minutes ago
 US Targets 7 People, 1 Entity With New Russia-Rela ..

US Targets 7 People, 1 Entity With New Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.